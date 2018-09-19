North Las Vegas police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist who police believe was speeding died early Wednesday after colliding with a pickup truck at East Craig Road and North 5th Street.

One person has died in a crash at East Craig Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash at East Craig Road and North 5th Street that left at least one person dead Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist who police believe was speeding died early Wednesday after crashing in North Las Vegas.

The man was seen speeding about 5:45 a.m. as he approached the intersection of East Craig Road and North 5th Street, where he struck a Ford pickup truck, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty. He was declared dead at the scene.

Patty said investigators were still working to determine who had the right of way when the crash happened.

The man driving the Ford was not injured.

At the scene, investigators photographed a white pickup truck and a mangled motorcycle in the intersection.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

North 5th was blocked from Craig to Alexander roads while police investigated. Patty urged drivers to avoid the area.

36.239989, -115.134333