North Las Vegas police looking for 2 missing sisters, infant

North Las Vegas police are searching for three girls who went missing on Halloween.
Police said 15-year-old J’Moni Moorhead, 10-year-old Justice Hartt and 10-month-old J’Ariee Hartt were last seen leaving their foster home about 4 p.m. Wednesday near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.
J’Moni is 5-foot-7 and about 180 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with her hair in red braids. Her infant daughter, J’Ariee, was wearing a ladybug costume. J’Moni’s sister, Justice, has Down syndrome and is about 4-foot-9 and 80 pounds. She was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans.
Police said the girls were heading toward a family member’s house in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley before they went missing. The girls were supposed to be back home about 9 p.m., but never arrived, Leavitt said.
Anyone with information on the girls or their whereabouts can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road