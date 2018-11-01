North Las Vegas police looking for 2 missing sisters, infant

North Las Vegas police are searching for three girls who went missing on Halloween.

North Las Vegas police said 10-month old J'Ariee Hartt, left, and her 15-year-old mother, J'Moni Moorhead, right, were last seen with J'Moni's 10-year-old sister, Justice Hartt, about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

North Las Vegas police said 10-year-old Justice Hartt, left, and her 15-year-old sister, J'Moni Moorhead, right, were last seen with J'Moni's 10-month-old daughter, J'Ariee Hartt, about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Police said 15-year-old J’Moni Moorhead, 10-year-old Justice Hartt and 10-month-old J’Ariee Hartt were last seen leaving their foster home about 4 p.m. Wednesday near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

J’Moni is 5-foot-7 and about 180 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with her hair in red braids. Her infant daughter, J’Ariee, was wearing a ladybug costume. J’Moni’s sister, Justice, has Down syndrome and is about 4-foot-9 and 80 pounds. She was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans.

Police said the girls were heading toward a family member’s house in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley before they went missing. The girls were supposed to be back home about 9 p.m., but never arrived, Leavitt said.

Anyone with information on the girls or their whereabouts can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

