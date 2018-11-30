North Las Vegas police looking for missing 2-year-old girl

North Las Vegas police are asking the public for help locating a 2-year-old girl reported missing in August.

Police said her parents were found without the child in Houston earlier this month.

North Las Vegas police were dispatched on Aug. 25 to the 4600 block of Mission Cantina Avenue after receiving a report of the missing child.

An investigation determined that the 2-year-old, Zalea Walker, had vanished along with her parents, Lakeia Walker and Ricky Beasley.

Officers entered the family’s names into a national database of missing persons, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said, but received no information until the Texas Department of Public Safety in Houston contacted the department months later.

Officers in Texas detained Beasley and Walker and questioned them on Nov. 17. They claimed to have no knowledge of the whereabouts of Zalea and then became uncooperative, police said.

Leavitt said North Las Vegas police are hoping the parents left Zalea with someone in the Las Vegas Valley and asked that anyone with with information contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.

4600 Mission Cantina Avenue, north las vegas, nv