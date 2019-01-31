North Las Vegas police looking for missing 69-year-old man

North Las Vegas police are ask for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday night.

Charles Finley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Charles Finley’s family reported him missing around 9:45 p.m. He has high blood pressure and has a history of seizures.

He was last seen leaving his home in a black Chevrolet Impala with a Nevada license plate 12D008.

Finley is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and about 200 pounds. He is African-American with brown eyes and bald.

Anyone with information on Finley’s whereabouts are asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.