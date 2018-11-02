North Las Vegas police looking for missing 78-year-old woman

North Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who needs medication for dementia, high blood pressure and schizophrenia.

North Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who needs medication for dementia, high blood pressure and schizophrenia.

Mauricio Villalta was last seen Thursday in the area of North 5th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

She was wearing black pants, a black shirt and a white sweater.

Anyone with information on Villalta’s whereabouts can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

