North Las Vegas police looking for woman missing since Monday

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Sequoia Luster (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a North Las Vegas woman who might be in need of medical attention.

Sequoia Luster, 31, was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday in the area of Las Vegas Blvd. North and Civic Center Drive, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Luster is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. She is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia, seizures, asthma and kidney problems. She does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luster is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.