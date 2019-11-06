North Las Vegas police looking for woman with dementia who took car

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morales is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

Alexandria Morales (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are looking for an 85-year-old woman who took off with her friend’s vehicle and suffers from dementia.

Alexandria Morales was a passenger in a gray Ford Escape, bearing Nevada license plate PHB3615, around 2 p.m. on the 9800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, according to North Las Vegas police. When the driver left the vehicle, Morales got into the driver’s seat and was last seen driving westbound on Charleston.

Morales has a driver’s license but she does suffer from dementia and does not know where she lives and how to get there.

Morales is 4 feet-11, 115 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a black hat. She left her home with no access to money or a cell phone.

