North Las Vegas police say missing man found in good health

William Banfield Jr. was last seen about noon Monday, the police said.

William Banfield Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police say a 71-year-old man missing since noon Monday has been found.

William Banfield Jr. was last seen at 770 W. Lone Mountain Road. He was found “in good health,” the department said.

Update *** 71-year-old William Banfield has been located in good health. The NLVPD wants to thank everyone involved for the help. #communitystrong — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 19, 2020

