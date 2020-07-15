North Las Vegas police say missing man has been found

A 32-year-old man reported missing in early July has been found safe, North Las Vegas police announced on Wednesday.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Herman Clemons was reported missing by his mother on July 5 after he was last seen taking out trash near his home west of Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive, the North Las Vegas Police Department has said.

Clemons was found on July 7, “but it went unreported,” the department said Wednesday morning.

“He is safe and sound,” police said in a statement.

Further information was not available.

