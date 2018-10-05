North Las Vegas police say missing teen has been found, is safe

A teen was found safe early Friday morning after he went missing in North Las Vegas on Thursday.

Vincenzo Paradiso, 16 (North Las Vegas police)

Vincent Paradiso, 16, who has autism and a severe peanut allergy, went missing about noon Thursday after he was last seen at Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reported about 2 a.m. the following day Paradiso was found “in good health.”

3200 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, Nevada. 89032.