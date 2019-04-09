North Las Vegas police search for missing teen

Timothy Miller, 14, was last seen near the area of Porter Street and Tropical Parkway, according to North Las Vegas Police. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for help finding an endangered teenager.

Timothy Miller, 14, was last seen near the area of Porter Street and Tropical Parkway, east of Pecos Road, according to a tweet form the North Las Vegas Police Department sent about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

***Missing Endangered juvenile***

Miller is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and a “severe hunchback,” police said. He also has the “mental capacity” of a 6- to 8-year-old.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a maroon backpack, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.