North Las Vegas police search for missing woman

Renate Joa Uncangco was reported missing early Saturday morning, police said in a statement. She was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Renate Joa Uncangco (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old woman.

Renate Joa Uncangco was reported missing early Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

She was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Sweet Lailani Avenue in a 2010 Ford Escape with Nevada license plate 379-XZB.

Uncangco is described as a Hispanic female who’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.

Police are asking hospitals to check their registries for Uncangco or anyone who matches her description, and to notify police immediately if she’s found.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.