North Las Vegas police search for suspect who hit patrol car

North Las Vegas police are searching for a person who crashed into a patrol car during a Wednesday night vehicle stop in the northeast valley.

NLVPD spokesman Aaron Patty said officers tried to pull the vehicle over about 10:30 p.m. near Mount Hood Street and Tropical Parkway. The vehicle fled, and crashed into a NLVPD patrol car on Hollywood Boulevard near Tropical.

No one was injured, but the driver fled the scene on foot. Police are investigating the crash and searching for the driver.

