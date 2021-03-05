59°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police search for teen girl last seen in December

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2021 - 6:17 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2021 - 6:43 pm
Aleah Scheible, 17 (NLVPD)
North Las Vegas police are searching for a 17-year-old girl reported missing nearly three months ago.

Aleah Scheible was last seen Dec. 9 near the 100 block of Pivot Avenue in North Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Police Department.

She was initially considered a runaway, but police upgraded the case Thursday to an endangered runaway.

“Scheible takes several types of medication for bipolar, depression, and thyroid complications,” police said. “She does not have access to her medications and did not take it with her. Her father stated she has run away several times in the past and has either returned home on her own or checked herself into a hospital.”

She is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black coat over a UNLV coat with blue jeans, red Vans and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

