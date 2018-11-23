North Las Vegas police searching for missing autistic teen

North Las Vegas police are looking for an autistic 17-year-old teenager who was reported missing late Thursday.

Martin Gonzalez (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are looking for an autistic 17-year-old teenager who was reported missing late Thursday.

Police were notified about 11 p.m. that Martin Gonzalez had walked away from his home on the 2900 block of Webster Street.

Martin also suffers from depression and schizophrenia and is currently on medication, his family told police.

The 5-foot-10 Hispanic boy weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. Martin has a small scar on his forehead above his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Martin or any John Doe matching Martin’s description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.