North Las Vegas police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Joel Hardin (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing North Las Vegas man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Joel Hardin, 78, was last seen about 3 p.m. Thursday from his home on the 6100 block of Marvin Street, near the intersection of Clayton Street and West Tropical Parkway, the North Las Vegas police department said in a post on Twitter at 1:28 a.m. Friday.

Hardin has Alzheimer’s disease and needs his medication, the tweet read.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, the department wrote. He was driving a tan 2014 Kia Sedona minivan.

Anyone with information about Hardin’s whereabouts should call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.