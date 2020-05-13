North Las Vegas police seek 2 missing teen girls

Maleeya Gordon, 15, and Zion Torres, 14, were last seen Tuesday, according to a tweet from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Zion Torres, left, and Maleeya Gordon (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked the public for help finding two missing teenage girls.

Maleeya Gordon, 15, and Zion Torres, 14, were last seen Tuesday, according to a tweet from the North Las Vegas Police Department. It was not immediately clear where and when the girls were last seen.

Zion is about 99 pounds and 5 feet, 3 inches tall, the department said. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair and has asthma.

Maleeya is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Maleeya also has diabetes, police said.

Have you seen Zion or Maleeya? The two teenagers where last seen on May 12th. See the below flyer for pictures of the girls and their descriptions. Please contact the NLVPD if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/mkfFYBOz9Q — NLVPD (@NLVPD) May 13, 2020

Anyone with information about their whereabouts may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-715-8470.

