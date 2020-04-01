North Las Vegas police seek boy, 12, missing since Friday

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Friday.

Brian Beasley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police said Brian Beasley left his home on Asiago Court, near Clayton Street and Gowan Road, on Friday and never came home.

Beasley is described as 100 pounds and 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes. Police don’t know what he was wearing when he left the house.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

