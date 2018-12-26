North Las Vegas police seek Christmas Eve shooting suspect

North Las Vegas police have made no arrests in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Christmas Eve.

(Facebook)

The shooting happened in a parking lot near East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street. Witnesses told police they saw the young man running from someone before hearing gunshots about 4:45 p.m.

Bystanders and arriving officers tried to treat him, but the young man died in the parking lot. A woman wrapped in a blanket later cried, saying “my baby,” as investigators documented the crime scene.

Police said the young man and the shooter had an argument before gunshots erupted. Detectives are still investigating a motive.

After the young man was hit, witnesses saw the shooter jump a nearby wall, then run away. But after a search of nearby neighborhoods, police didn’t find him.

The county coroner’s office will name the young man once his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

