North Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 45-year-old woman

Jennifer Simms (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Jennifer Simms of North Las Vegas was reported missing Monday. She was last seen on Sunday in the area of Flamingo and Pecos roads.

Simms is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar, suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication and does not have it with her, police said in a press release.

“All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Jennifer Simms, or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-633-9111.

