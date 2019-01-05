North Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 77-year-old

North Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday morning.

James Moore (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Nissan Versa (North Las Vegas Police Department)

James Moore was reported missing about 7:30 a.m. Friday from a home on the 3900 block of West Alexander Road, near West Craig Road and Valley Drive, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Friday night. Moore’s family told police the 77-year-old has dementia and drove away from the home in a red Nissan Versa with the Nevada license plate number 64D421.

The Nissan has a sewing machine sticker on the back window of the car, police said.

Moore was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid button-up shirt with blue jeans. Police asked hospitals to check their registries for Moore or anyone matching his description.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

3900 West Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV