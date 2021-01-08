North Las Vegas police seek help finding missing dementia patient

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man who vanished on Monday.

John Thomas Callen (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man with dementia who vanished on Monday.

John Thomas Callen was reported missing by his family. Police said he was last seen driving a tan 2008 Chevrolet Silverado four-door extended cab pickup with Nevada tag 726VMF, between noon and 1 p.m. near his home on the4200 block of West Rosada Way, near West Washburn Road and Valley Drive.

Police said Callen is a white male, about 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“He looks very similar to the photo provided, which is about one year old,” police said, adding “Callen does currently suffer from dementia.”

Hospitals are being asked to check their registries for Callen or anyone matching the description of the missing man. Anyone with information on Callen’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.