North Las Vegas police seek man missing since Wednesday

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Lawrence Sanders (NLVPD)

Police said 37-year-old Lawrence Sanders was last seen Wednesday afternoon near Stewart Avenue and North Pecos Road.

“Sanders has emotional issues and is in need of medication, but does not have it with him,” police said in a release Sunday afternoon.

Police described Sanders as a 6-foot-3 black man with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue overalls and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.