North Las Vegas police seek missing 63-year-old man

Thanh Tran, right, has been missing nearly two weeks. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Thanh Cong Tran, also known as Oliver Tran, was reported missing by relatives who live in Huntington Beach, California, after they were unable to reach him over the phone, the North Las Vegas Police Department said Wednesday. Police said they then “contacted his residence” and were told he had not been seen since June 11.

Tran is diabetic, and it’s unclear if he has access to his medication, police said.

Police described Tran as a man of “Vietnamese descent” who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

The department asked hospitals to check their registries for Tran or a John Doe matching his description.

Police said that anyone with information about Tran’s whereabouts should call the department immediately at 702-633-9111.

