North Las Vegas police seek missing man

Police are looking for a North Las Vegas man who went missing Saturday night in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Delvon Holley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Delvon Holley was reported missing near Barium Rock Avenue and Cumbria Iron Street in Las Vegas, accoring to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Delvon, who has the mental capacity of a 9 to 10-year-old and did not leave his residence with any of his medication, was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, tan khaki shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holley is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

