North Las Vegas police seek missing man

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Herman Clemons is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Herman Clemons (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who suffers from a diminished mental capacity, making him unable to take care of himself, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Herman Clemons was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday running south on North Donna Street, from East Carey Avenue, near his home located on the 1000 block of East Carey.

Clemons is 5-foot-8, 132 pounds who was last seen wearing a a blue-turquoise T-shirt, a black or dark gray jacket, black sweat pants with green pocket zippers and black shoes.

