North Las Vegas police seek missing man with autism

Christopher Stroud (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police seek the public’s assistance in finding a 28-year-old man who went missing Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

Christopher Stroud, 28, was last seen around 3 a.m. by his caretakers near his home in the 2200 block of Hawaiian Breeze Avenue, near West Ann Road and Clayton Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Stroud is 6-feet, 180 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a white “ECHO” logo on it.

Stroud suffers from schizophrenia and is bipolar, police said. He has autism and takes medication. Due to his disabilities, he may have violent tendencies. He does not have access to his medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

