North Las Vegas police seek missing woman, 67

Janice Gray (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a North Las Vegas woman who could be in need of medical attention.

Janice Gray, 67, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near her home on the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near West Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Gray is about 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with short brown/silver hair and a very thin and frail frame. She was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She also suffers from dementia and does not have access to her medications.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

