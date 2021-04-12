North Las Vegas police seek vehicle that hit, killed man at bus stop

North Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead near a bus stop early Monday.

Body found in North Las Vegas near bus stop by Poker Palace (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found near a bus stop along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police block a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the Poker Palace early Monday, April 12, 2021, for a death investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said just after 1 a.m. the body of a man in his 40s was found along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, just across the street from the Poker Palace.

Cuevas said that police believe the man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle “at the bus stop.” The motorist then drove off and has not been located.

Police taped off about a quarter-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the intersection as well as the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at E. Evans Avenue.

The investigation was continuing as of 10:45 a.m. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.

Contact Glenn Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.