North Las Vegas police seek vehicle that hit, killed man at bus stop
North Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead near a bus stop early Monday.
Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said just after 1 a.m. the body of a man in his 40s was found along Las Vegas Boulevard North at Belmont Street, just across the street from the Poker Palace.
Cuevas said that police believe the man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle “at the bus stop.” The motorist then drove off and has not been located.
Police taped off about a quarter-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard North near the intersection as well as the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at E. Evans Avenue.
The investigation was continuing as of 10:45 a.m. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.
Contact Glenn Puitt at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.