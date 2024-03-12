North Las Vegas police shooting under investigation

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue in the central area of the city, the North Las Vegas Police Department said.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near East Nelson Avenue at Magnet Street on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoonjust north of the intersection of Civic Center Drive and East Carey Avenue.

The gunfire occurred in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue in the central area of the city, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

“This is still a dynamic scene where more information will follow in a press release,” police stated.

