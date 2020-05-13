North Las Vegas police still investigating December death of baby

North Las Vegas police continue to investigate the December death of a 1-month-old, although the Clark County coroner’s office does not know how the baby died.

North Las Vegas police continue to investigate the December death of a month-old infant, although the Clark County coroner’s office does not know how the baby died.

Chief Ra Redbone, who was 1 month, 9 days old, died Dec. 14 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Chief died of asphyxiation, but his manner of death was ruled “undetermined,” according to the coroner’s office.

Manners of death given by the coroner’s office can include homicide, natural, suicide or accidental.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert said this week that the infant’s death is still under investigation.

Police have received the coroner’s report regarding Chief’s death, and no one has been arrested in connection with the case as of Monday, Ebert said.

In January, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Chief’s father took the baby to the hospital after finding him unresponsive at his North Las Vegas home.

Leavitt said doctors did not find any signs of physical trauma on the boy, but his parents gave slightly different stories while talking with detectives.

“It is a little suspicious; if someone’s at home and they see their child not breathing, usually the first thing is to call 911, call the ambulance,” Leavitt said in January. “This happened in North Las Vegas, and they went down to Sunrise, which is a children’s hospital, but it’s quite a ways away from us.”

According to a county Department of Family Services report, Chief’s family had no prior history with the agency.

Further information about the infant’s death was not available.

