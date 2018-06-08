North Las Vegas police to get new vehicles

The North Las Vegas Police Department will soon receive seven new vehicles and 18 computers, under a pair of contracts approved by the City Council Wednesday night.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Police Department will soon receive seven new vehicles and 18 computers, under a pair of contracts approved by the City Council Wednesday night.

The council agreed to pay $218,834 to Ford Country for six 2018 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors and one 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck for the Police Department. The council will also pay $76,473 to Wired Designs to install equipment for the vehicles.

The new police vehicles will replace older models that were deemed too costly to repair or upgrade.

Additionally, the City Council agreed to pay $74,568 to CDW-Government for 18 Toughbook Laptops and 18 vehicle docking station for patrol SUV vehicles used by police officers.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.