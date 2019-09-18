North Las Vegas preparing to sue Faraday Future
North Las Vegas council members on Wednesday will consider hiring a law firm to sue electric car startup Faraday Future for breach of contract.
The City Council on Wednesday will consider hiring the Snell & Wilmer law firm to pursue a lawsuit against the car manufacturer, which in 2017 backed out of a deal to build a $1 billion plant in North Las Vegas.
Faraday’s electric car plant would have been located in Apex Industrial Park. The Nevada Legislature held a special session in 2015 to pass a law specifically designed to aid the project.
North Las Vegas argues Faraday is still bound by a 2010 development agreement to make improvements to its land in Apex.
“The city has repeatedly notified Faraday of its default under the development agreement, however, Faraday has still failed to perform,” a city document reads.
