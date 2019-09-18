North Las Vegas preparing to sue Faraday Future

North Las Vegas council members on Wednesday will consider hiring a law firm to sue electric car startup Faraday Future for breach of contract.

The entrance to Faraday Future's main facility in Gardena, Calif. is seen Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man wipes down Faraday Future's concept car during CES 2017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial view of 900 acres at Apex Industrial Park that Faraday Future had put on the market after bailing on its North Las Vegas auto factory plans. Thursday March 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Faraday Future's FF 91 electric car is unveiled during a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

Grading at the Faraday Future construction site at Apex Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

North Las Vegas is preparing to sue electric car startup Faraday Future for breach of contract.

The City Council on Wednesday will consider hiring the Snell & Wilmer law firm to pursue a lawsuit against the car manufacturer, which in 2017 backed out of a deal to build a $1 billion plant in North Las Vegas.

Faraday’s electric car plant would have been located in Apex Industrial Park. The Nevada Legislature held a special session in 2015 to pass a law specifically designed to aid the project.

North Las Vegas argues Faraday is still bound by a 2010 development agreement to make improvements to its land in Apex.

“The city has repeatedly notified Faraday of its default under the development agreement, however, Faraday has still failed to perform,” a city document reads.

