North Las Vegas ranks 2nd for unruly credit card debt. How to pay it down

It could take the average resident of North Las Vegas more than 8 years to pay off their credit card debt, making the city the second-highest community with unsustainable credit card debt, according to the personal finance website WalletHub. The median credit card debt for North Las Vegas residents is $3,271, according to the report published on Dec. 8.

North Las Vegas residents pay an average of $69 per month on their credit cards, it found. It calculated that an average city resident ends up paying about $3,618 in interest by the time they get debt-free, WalletHub calculated.

The study looked at the median credit card balances of residents in more than 180 U.S. cities based on TransUnion credit reporting data from October. It then determined the payoff time based on WalletHub’s credit card payoff calculator and the median income of residents in those cities.

Crystal Smith — who teaches financial literacy in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas through her organization, Peciaum Education Center for Finances — said she often sees credit card overuse in people who are “new to credit in general.”

“It’s not something you want to live off of, and that’s what a lot of people do,” Smith said. “Watch out for your debt-to-earning ratio, as you don’t want to incur bills that you can’t pay. Most people are just charging, charging, charging.”

Nancy Rapoport, a UNLV law professor who has studied bankruptcy, said the way someone approaches credit card debt can be critical to how the debt is managed — and ultimately paid off — over time. That can be harder around the holidays, when people may turn to credit cards to buy gifts or travel.

“They should ask themselves, ‘Would I be willing to charge this if the price were triple?’” Rapoport said. “And the reason I say that is, if they’re taking a really long time to pay back the debt, that interest really mounts up. So that $20 toy becomes a $60 toy in not that long a time.”

How to tackle your credit card debt

Experts say there are a few key ways to approach unruly debt.

First, UNLV finance professor Darwin Hopwood emphasized the need for creating a budget that is focused on cutting spending. Start by tracking income and expenses for the month. Writing down what you’re spending your money on can shed light on where there are easy spending cuts and make the path toward your goals more clear.

Once you have a good sense of your budget, Hopwood recommended reviewing where credit overuse exists. Cutting down spending will create a bigger surplus and allow you to dedicate those freed-up funds to paying down debt. Look for ways to reduce or elimate credit usage entirely, Smith said.

Smith also recommends to “pay yourself first” when budgeting — set 10 to 20 percent of earnings aside in savings. Setting up an automatic transfer to a savings account allows you to save for emergencies or toward other personal goals, she said.

Then, experts advise paying more than the minimum amount.

“The minimum amount is really a debt trap,” Hopwood said. “It’ll take you a really long time if you just pay those minimum amounts, thinking, ‘Well, I’m current, I can pay this little bit.’ That’s going to end up costing you, often, more in interest charges than the cost of your purchases.”

An often-recommended tip is to look at all the terms of your credit card balances — if you have more than one card — and focus on paying off the highest-interest card first, while making minimum payments on the remainder.

Another strategy is the so-called debt snowball. In that method, pay off the smallest loan balance first, then the next-highest amount, to “feel” the results faster.

“You can celebrate your success because then you feel like you can see where you’re eliminating debt,” Smith said.

Finally, it could be beneficial to consider outside support, provided it’s the useful kind that does not add more to your debt burden. One option is a debt consolidation loan or transferring credit balances to a card with a lower rate. Other options include a credit counselor, bankruptcy lawyer or credit repair firm.

But Rapoport and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau advise shoppers to do their research before agreeing to paid services, including checking with the Bar Association to make sure the lawyer is reputable and researching the credit repair service to make sure it is not doing something that can be done individually for free.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.