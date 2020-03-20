North Las Vegas reassigns workers to Three Square during emergency

Some North Las Vegas employees are working with Three Square in the wake of the city’s emergency declaration. Employees will be cycled through the nonprofit as needed.

Three Square food bank in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas has reassigned a handful of workers to help out at Three Square food bank as Southern Nevada comes to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven employees from the city’s libraries and parks started work with the food bank on Thursday, according to City Manager Ryann Juden. Five employees from parking services are scheduled to start at Three Square next week.

“Our at-risk seniors and children need three square meals now more than they need a book or a parking ticket,” Juden said.

The city was able to reassign workers after declaring an emergency on Sunday, Juden said. North Las Vegas closed its recreation centers and libraries on Monday.

The employees, who are all being paid, will cycle through shifts based on needs from Three Square and the city, Juden said. North Las Vegas is talking with other nonprofits about possibly providing help.

“It’s really a common sense solution to deploy employees where there’s critical services that need to be provided,” Juden said.

Three Square, in partnership with the Clark County School District, this week launched a Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund and set up more than 40 emergency food distribution locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

