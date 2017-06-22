North Las Vegas road, flood control, sewer system improvement projects get OK

Sewage pipes. (Thinkstock)

The North Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved several multi-million dollar infrastructure projects aimed at improving the city’s roads, flood control and sewer system.

On Wednesday, Contri Construction Co. was awarded a $14.49 million contract to build a half-mile stretch of sewer pipeline between the intersection of Betty Lane and Alto Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road.

The project is part of a larger plan that calls for building a five-mile-long sewer pipe that will eventually connect to Tropical Parkway and Sloan Lane, where city officials want to build manufacturing and warehousing businesses.

The project will be funded by the Nevada Department of Transportation, the city’s Utility Enterprise Fund and a new set of property assessments for several landowners clustered within a 1,100-acre area that’s tentatively known as the Northern Beltway Commercial Area.

“That is going to open up 1,100 acres that are going to be so wonderful,” Mayor John Lee said after City Council members cast their votes.

“This has been a huge, huge project for us,” Lee said. “This is going to open up the door for the financial success of North Las Vegas.”

The City Council also awarded a $3.88 million contract to Las Vegas Paving for a series of road improvements along a four-mile stretch of Commerce Street, between Cheyenne Avenue and Centennial Parkway.

Plans call for widening the road, creating asphalt walking paths, storm drain improvements and new signs. The project is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s fuel revenue indexing funds.

Additionally, the council awarded a $1.65 million contract to CH2M Hill Engineers for flood control improvements along Alexander Road, between Decatur Boulevard and Simmons Street. When completed, the project is expected to reduce erosion and improve safety from flooding and stormwater runoff, according to a city report.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.