North Las Vegas road projects get OK from city council

The North Las Vegas City Council has approved several road projects totaling more than $32 million that will be funded by the countywide fuel revenue indexing tax.

Several streets in the downtown area will get a $10.77 million upgrade with new crosswalks, street lights, bicycle paths and pedestrian safety improvements.

Another $6 million will go toward road and pedestrian improvements around several schools, while $15 million in street upgrades are slated for Alexander Road, between Simmons and North Fifth streets.

And, a $403,000 street upgrade is slated for Camino Al Norte, between long Mountain and Ann roads.

Construction is expected to start on all the projects within a year, city officials said.

Clark County voters in November 2016 approved a ballot measure that allowed for a 10-year extension of the fuel revenue index tax that took effect in 2013. About $3 billion would be generated by the tax, which would help pay for nearly 200 transportation projects.

