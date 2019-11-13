73°F
Las Vegas NV
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas roads reopen after tractor-trailer found leaking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2019 - 11:16 am
 
Updated November 13, 2019 - 3:02 pm

The North Las Vegas Fire Department investigated a possible hazardous materials incident, which caused road closures near Apex on Wednesday morning.

The “hazardous condition” was reported about 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard North, about 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the Fire Department, which was taking the lead on the investigation.

All roads were reopened about noon, according to the Regional Tranportation Commission.

Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said that a tractor-trailer was “leaking material.”

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments also were assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

