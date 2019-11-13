North Las Vegas roads reopen after tractor-trailer found leaking

The North Las Vegas Fire Department investigated a possible hazardous materials incident near Apex on Wednesday morning.

Southern Nevada firefighters Investigate a possible hazardous materials “incident” causing road closures near Apex on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (North Las Vegas Fire Department/Facebook)

The “hazardous condition” was reported about 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard North, about 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the Fire Department, which was taking the lead on the investigation.

All roads were reopened about noon, according to the Regional Tranportation Commission.

Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said that a tractor-trailer was “leaking material.”

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments also were assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

