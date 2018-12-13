North Las Vegas seeks input on plan for cyclists, pedestrians

North Las Vegas is developing a pedestrian and bicycle plan to make walking and cycling in the area more comfortable and convenient, the city announced Wednesday.

North Las Vegas City Hall as seen on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Officials are looking for public feedback to include in their plan. Residents can use an interactive map online to mark where they walk or bike, and suggest routes they believe need improvement. Residents can also vote for points other residents have placed on the map.

“As part of this program we’re going to be looking at the existing level of pedestrian and bicycle usage that we have on the sidewalks and trails that we have in the city,” said Tim Reesman, senior engineer with North Las Vegas. “We’re looking to increase, as much as we can, the use of those.”

The city has 15 miles of trails, running mostly along the Las Vegas Wash, which include a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Avenue.

“People can ride or walk the Las Vegas Wash trail from the northwest part of North Las Vegas all the way down to Wetlands Park,” said Johanna Murphy, principal planner with North Las Vegas.

To participate in the survey, visit cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/public_works/ped-bike-plan.php. The deadline for the survey is Dec. 21.

