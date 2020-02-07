North Las Vegas structure destroyed by fire
North Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a residential structure fire early Friday.
The building at 2511 McCarran St., south of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Carey Street, was destroyed in the fire reported shortly before 4:45 a.m. Firefighters were still working on the remnants of the blaze at 5:10 a.m.
It was not clear if there were injuries or if anyone was inside. The structure that burned is adjacent to the LaVallita Casino.
