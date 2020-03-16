North Las Vegas suspends public meetings due to coronavirus

A North Las Vegas spokesman said Monday that all public meetings are suspended until further notice. The city has also closed libraries and recreation centers.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

North Las Vegas has suspended all public meetings until further notice, a city spokesman said Monday.

The decision comes as other municipalities are canceling meetings to protect people from COVID-19.

Clark County, Henderson and Boulder City have all announced public meeting cancellations.

On Sunday night, the city announced it was closing libraries and recreation centers. Minutes later, North Las Vegas was among other Southern Nevada governments to declare an emergency in its jurisdiction.

