North Las Vegas teen ID’d in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-11

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
September 15, 2025 - 1:05 pm
 

A 15-year-old North Las Vegas boy has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 11 in the central valley.

Miguel Aparicio-Gaspar, of North Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash reported at 6:09 a.m. on I-11 at Decatur Boulevard, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a release Saturday said in addition to the boy, three others were taken to a nearby hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the crash were not provided.

The crash had temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-11 at Decatur, but the roadway was later reopened.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky. Review-Journal staff writer Noble Brigham contributed to this report.

