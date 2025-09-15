North Las Vegas teen ID’d in fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-11

A 15-year-old North Las Vegas boy has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 11 in the central valley.

A 15-year-old North Las Vegas boy has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 11 in the central valley.

Miguel Aparicio-Gaspar, of North Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s crash reported at 6:09 a.m. on I-11 at Decatur Boulevard, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Monday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a release Saturday said in addition to the boy, three others were taken to a nearby hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Additional details about the crash were not provided.

The crash had temporarily closed all northbound lanes of I-11 at Decatur, but the roadway was later reopened.

