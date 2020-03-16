North Las Vegas temporarily closes libraries, rec centers

All recreational sports leagues and classes have been suspended as well.

Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The city of North Las Vegas is temporarily closing all libraries and recreation centers effective Monday in response to the coronavirus crisis.

These closures will remain in effect until further notice.

The affected buildings are:

— North Las Vegas City Hall Library, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North

— Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way

— Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road

— Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St.

— Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Senior Center, 4025 Allen Lane

— Skyview Multi-Generational Center, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway