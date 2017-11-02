ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas to buy vehicle to treat mass casualty victims

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2017 - 12:55 pm
 

North Las Vegas was awarded a $70,000 grant to purchase a “mass casualty incident vehicle” to treat victims during an emergency.

The City Council on Wednesday night formally accepted the funds from the state’s Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management.

The vehicle is expected to enhance the city’s response to hazardous materials and traffic accidents along Interstate 15 and during events held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to a city report.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

