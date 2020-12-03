North Las Vegas to consider ban on feeding pigeons

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday heard the introduction of an ordinance that would making feeding pigeons illegal.

In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, Harley Rose, 16, from right, and Burgandie Turner, 16, feed birds including pigeons at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas. In North Las Vegas, feeding pigeons could soon be illegal, if the city adopted a new restriction. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Feeding wild pigeons could soon be illegal in North Las Vegas.

An ordinance introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting aims to beef up the city’s animal laws. The proposed update includes language that would make it illegal to feed wild pigeons on private and public property.

If adopted, the new pigeon feeding restrictions would bring North Las Vegas’ municipal code in line with other local jurisdictions.

Las Vegas adopted a similar law banning pigeon feeding in 2018, and Clark County made it illegal to feed the birds in 2017. Henderson also has a law banning the feeding of pigeons.

According to Wednesday’s agenda, the city has frequently received complaints about the feeding of pigeons in residential areas, resulting in lingering birds. The birds pose a health hazard, according to the city.

North Las Vegas’ proposed update would also criminalize the failure to provide animals with food, water or veterinary care. It would require proper shelter for animals kept outside.

Violation of the proposed law could result in up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both a fine and jail time.

The council is scheduled to vote on the proposal during its Dec. 16 meeting.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.