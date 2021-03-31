North Las Vegas to offer in-home COVID-19 vaccinations

The program, available to qualifying residents in the city, kicks off on Monday.

Vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

North Las Vegas will begin offering in-home COVID-19 vaccinations to qualifying residents next week, the city announced Wednesday.

The free vaccines will be offered to homebound residents 16 or older starting Monday, the city said. Call 702-623-2136 to set up a vaccination window for the morning or afternoon.

Paramedics will be administering the vaccine and monitoring for side effects. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also referred to as the Janssen vaccine, will be offered.

Residents who are not homebound but struggle with transportation may also call the hotline for help with getting a ride to and from a vaccination clinic for a scheduled appointment.

