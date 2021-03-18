North Las Vegas to open new COVID-19 vaccination site

The City of North Las Vegas announced Thursday that it is partnering with the College of Southern Nevada to open a new COVID-19 vaccination site at CSN North Las Vegas.

In a statement, the city said operations at the site begin Monday and will offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only. Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment online at vax4nv.nv.gov or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

“It is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to get it when you are eligible. This facility will allow residents in our hardest hit areas to more easily have access to the life-saving shot,” said Mayor John Lee in the statement.

Vaccinations will take place in the Tyrone Thompson Student Union, located on the south end of the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.

The CSN North Las Vegas location replaces the Canyon Springs High School POD (point of distribution), which ends operations Friday. As with the Canyon Springs location, the North Las Vegas Fire Department will operate the CSN North Las Vegas POD with the support of several regional and federal partners.

The move to CSN North Las Vegas places the vaccination POD within the 89030 ZIP code, which the city says has seen some of the highest COVID-19 case counts and lowest vaccination rates in Clark County. Two other North Las Vegas ZIP codes — 89031 and 89032 — are seeing similar trends.