North Las Vegas VA Medical Center offers walk-in vaccine on Saturday

February 23, 2021 - 4:06 pm
 
The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates it's first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eligible veterans in Southern Nevada will be able to receive first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a North Las Vegas walk-in clinic on Saturday.

Veterans 65-and-older can receive the vaccine from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

If demand exceeds available supply, eligible veterans will be scheduled for a later date, according to a news release. Veterans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible to receive their second dose at this event.

In order to keep accurate count, traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the west entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System prior to their arrival for the clinic on Saturday, the release said.

For more information, email vhalaspao@va.gov or call VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Public Affairs at (702) 791-9000, extensions 14436, 19003 or 19004.

