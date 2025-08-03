North Las Vegas welcomes back to school season with a splash — PHOTOS
Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black hosted a pool party to celebrate back-to-school season on Saturday at Silver Mesa Recreation Center.
The event featured a backpack and school supplies giveaway, a bicycle raffle, snow cones, a DJ and several booths promoting causes like childhood reading and drowning prevention.
Among the community members in attendance were also a few other local leaders, including North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and City Council members Isaac Brown and Ruth Garcia-Anderson.