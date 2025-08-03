North Las Vegas welcomes back to school season with a splash — PHOTOS

Friends Tenyzja Patterson, 11, and Zaya Nolbert, 12, play in the pool during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids wait in line to go down the water slide during City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids pick up their free backpacks during North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. School supplies, books and backpacks were given out to students as the inventory lasted. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District’s Early Childhood Department gives out stacks of books to kids during City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The event featured a backpack giveaway, a bicycle raffle and several booths promoting reading, drowning prevention, and more. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Newbolt holds his son, August Newbolt, 3, after August jumped into his arms during City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers with Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick’s office hand out snow cones during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. Temperatures sat in the triple digits on Saturday, but there was plenty of shade and cold drinks and treats to keep visitors cool. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of goggles sit poolside during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ward Three Councilman Scott Black speaks with Ward One Councilman Isaac Barron’s son during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jack Edinger IV, 8, plunges into the water after going down the water slide during City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Notes from Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick decorate school backpacks that were given away during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The event also included a bicycle raffle and several booths promoting reading, drowning prevention, and more. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick hands out snow cones during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child wearing a scuba mask runs in and out of the falling water in the shallow end of the pool during City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Families attend the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The event featured a backpack giveaway, a bicycle raffle and several booths promoting reading, drowning prevention, and more. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bikes sit poolside, soon to be given away to raffle-winning kids during City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. Ward Three Councilman Scott Black had each winner pledge to wear a helmet while riding their new bike. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown addresses attendees of the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The event hosted families with kids of all ages. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lifeguard brushes hair out of her face while watching over the pool during the City of North Las Vegas’s back-to-school pool party on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025 at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)