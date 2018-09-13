North Las Vegas woman dies after crash in her garage

A 69-year-old woman died after suffering from a “medical episode” and crashing a car in her garage Thursday afternoon, North Las Vegas police said.

The woman’s house is in the 3400 block of Herring Gull Lane, near Aliante Parkway and Grand Teton Drive, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. She crashed next to the water heater in the garage.

“They don’t know 100 percent if she was coming or going,” Leavitt said.

The car caught fire and the engine remained on, he said. Neighbors reported the crash to police just after 12:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, Leavitt said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman and determine her cause and manner of death.

36.305195, -115.185440